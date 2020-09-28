Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Glasgow are likely to be without second row Leone Nakarawa until December.

The 32-year-old returned to his native Fiji amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and was then granted extra leave for the birth of his first child and then a family bereavement.

Now back in Scotland, government rules mean Nakarawa must self-isolate for two weeks.

"By the time he comes out of isolation he will probably be joining the Fiji camp," head coach Danny Wilson said.

"So I don't think we will see much of him now until he comes back from the Fiji camp."

Glasgow start their Pro14 season away to Connacht on Saturday and then host Scarlets before players depart to play for their countries.

Scotland play their opening Autumn Nations Cup fixture against Georgia on 23 October.

"We will probably lose about 15 players for a long period of time, which is not something we planned for," Wilson said.

"It has changed with the international calendar changing in reaction to Covid, which I understand - and we are all very positive about international money coming back into the game.

"But the knock-on effect means it will be a tough period for the squad in both Edinburgh and Glasgow, because we will lose a lot of players."