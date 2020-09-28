Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Harlequins ran out 34-30 winners when Exeter visited Twickenham Stoop for February's Premiership meeting

Current Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs will travel to Harlequins on the opening night of the 2020-21 season.

The sides meet at Twickenham Stoop on Friday, 20 November, with Sale at home to Northampton later that evening.

Promoted Newcastle will start at Bath on Saturday, 21 November, while Leicester host Gloucester, Worcester face London Irish and Wasps take on Bristol during the opening weekend.

The campaign will end with the Premiership final on 26 June, 2021.

London Irish will play their first game at their new home of the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday, 29 November during the second round of fixtures.

All fixtures have been confirmed for the first six rounds of matches until early January.

The Premiership Rugby Cup, which was expected to be scrapped, will continue as a midweek competition, starting after the 2021 Six Nations.

This season's regular Premiership campaign reaches its conclusion on Sunday, with semi-finals scheduled to take place over the weekend of 10-11 October and a final behind closed doors at Twickenham on Saturday, 24 October.

Exeter have already secured their place in the last four, with Bath, Wasps, Sale and Bristol still in contention for the other three spots.

Opening 2020-21 fixtures

Friday, 20 November

Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs (19:45 GMT)

Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints (20:00 GMT)

Saturday, 21 November

Bath v Newcastle Falcons (12:30 GMT)

Leicester Tigers v Gloucester (15:00 GMT)

Worcester Warriors v London Irish (15:00 GMT)

Sunday, 22 November

Wasps v Bristol Bears (13:00 GMT)