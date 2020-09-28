Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Finn Russell's late chip set up Racing 92's semi-final win over Saracens

Finn Russell is "loving" life after helping Racing 92 to the Champions Cup final and resolving his differences with Scotland coach Gregor Townsend.

The fly-half's delicate chip led to a late try as the French side defeated holders Saracens 19-15 on Saturday.

And Russell is set to return to the Scotland squad for November's eight-nation tournament after missing the Six Nations for a breach of team protocol.

"Everything's better now with my relationship with Gregor," he said.

Speaking to the BBC's Rugby Union Weekly podcast, he added: "That's kind of moved forward a lot since the last Six Nations.

"I spoke to him last week and I'm going to have another chat with him this week."

Russell, who also plans to talk to Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy, will now come up against Scotland team-mate Stuart Hogg in the Champions Cup final.

He joked he would target the Exeter Chiefs full-back in the showpiece on 17 October.

Asked about his side's likely tactics against the English champions, Russell said: "I am just going to put high balls up to Hoggy all the time - we are not going to play rugby..."

In their semi-final, Racing were three points behind with four minutes remaining when Russell chipped into space to set up Juan Imhoff's winning try.

And the Scot believes his side can now go one better than their defeats in the 2016 and 2018 finals because "we are hitting a peak".

"We're all smiling and laughing on the pitch, but we are then able to get the performance as well," he said. "It is a good balance of having fun and being serious."