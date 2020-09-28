Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Kearney will join up with Western Force for pre-season later in the year

Former Ireland and Leinster full-back Rob Kearney has joined Perth-based Australian side Western Force on a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old played 15 seasons for Leinster during which time he won four European Champions Cups, one Challenge Cup and six Pro14 titles.

Kearney made the last of his 219 Leinster appearances in the Pro14 win over Ulster in Dublin in August.

Capped 95 times by Ireland, Kearney was part of four Six Nations-winning teams.

The number 15 was part of the Irish squads which won the Six Nations in 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

"I am delighted to be joining the Western Force for their upcoming season and excited to play with such an ambitious club who are looking to improve on this year's campaign," said Kearney in a statement.

"I look forward to moving to Western Australia to begin building relationships with my new team-mates and coaches alike and to meet the ever-growing Western Force fan base which also includes a strong Irish contingent."

The Western Force lost each of their eight matches in Super Rugby AU, the competition organised to fill the void left by the abandonment of this year's Super Rugby championship.

"Rob is a player of the highest calibre that brings a wealth of experience and quality to the side," said Matt Hodgson, the Force's Head of Rugby.

"He also brings a winning mentality, having experienced so much success for his country and Leinster."

Kearney will join the club for pre-season later this year.