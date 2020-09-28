Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rhys Patchell has won 19 caps for Wales since making his international debut in 2013

Scarlets say Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell is in contention for the Pro14 opener against Munster in Llanelli.

Patchell has not played since November 2019 after suffering a shoulder injury and experienced a setback in pre-season by picking up a calf problem.

Wales duo Liam Williams (foot) and Rob Evans (neck) are both still missing.

Centre Jonathan Davies and Leigh Halfpenny are in full training and fit to face the Irish province in the 2020-21 opener.

Davies came through his first run-out in almost 11 months in the 25-15 pre-season friendly defeat against Ospreys and is targeting a competitive return.

"He is as good as gold," said Delaney.

"He is back in full training, he was happy to get out there and he came through it pretty well."

Halfpenny suffered a head knock in the 11-6 Challenge Cup defeat against Toulon but is back in contention to face Munster at Parc y Scarlets on 3 October.

Patchell has not figured since Wales' 2019 World Cup bronze medal match against New Zealand 11 months ago and was scheduled to return earlier.

"Rhys has had a few setbacks on his return which were unforeseen," said Delaney.

"He looks like he is moving pretty well in training and is in contention."

Liam Williams has not played since his return from Saracens in his second spell with the region and last featured for Wales.

"I am not concerned," said Delaney.

"The reality is just getting tolerance to the load. We have had such a big break and his body goes through more than others with the way he plays.

"We are not going to expose him until he is ready."