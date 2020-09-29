Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cardiff Arms Park was transformed after it became a supporting base for the Dragon's Heart Hospital at the Principality Stadium

Head coach John Mulvihill hopes Cardiff Blues will return to play home games at the Arms Park by Christmas.

The ground became part of the Principality Stadium field hospital complex in March to help deal with the fight against coronavirus.

The Cardiff and Vale University Health Board decommissioned the site earlier this month.

But the ground will not be ready for use immediately because of damage to the pitch surface.

Blues played their final home match of the 2019-20 season against Ospreys at Rodney Parade in Newport, which is the home of Welsh regional rival Dragons.

The same venue will host Blues' 2020-21 season opener against Connacht on October 10.

Blues had hoped to return to their home for the new campaign but testing on the artificial surface has revealed damage that will require repair work.

Further investigation is currently being undertaken to confirm the extent of work required following the supporting role the ground played as part of the Dragon's Heart Hospital.

Blues are due to host Ulster on 2 November, Benetton on 16 November and Glasgow on 29 November with Rodney Parade again a proposed venue for these games.

One Challenge Cup home match is scheduled for December before home derbies against Ospreys and Scarlets in early January.

"Our home is the Arms Park and we want to get back there," said Mulvihill.

"We will get back there when it's safe for the fans and players to play on that surface, so hopefully that will be before Christmas which would be great.

"There has been some damage there which has been well documented.

"The people who put the pitch down and World Rugby insurers need to go and have a look and make a swift decision on what we do because safety is paramount.

"If there is any chance it's not (safe), it needs to be fixed or replaced. History shows the grass does not grow very well because of the nature of where it is.

"If we want to get a good, fast game, a plastic pitch is good for us and we seem to enjoy it."