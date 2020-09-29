Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scotland team-mates Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg have both been shortlisted for the European Player of the Year award

Champions Cup finalists Exeter Chiefs and Racing 92 have contributed four of the five men on the shortlist for the European Player of the Year award.

Exeter are represented by number eight Sam Simmonds and Scotland captain Stuart Hogg.

Racing fly-half Finn Russell and centre Virimi Vakatawa are also included, while Bristol Bears utility back Semi Radradra completes the shortlist.

The winner will be announced after the Champions Cup final on 17 October.

The final at Ashton Gate in Bristol will be the Chiefs' first appearance in the final while Racing have twice finished runners-up.

Saracens and England full-back Alex Goode was last season's winner of the award.