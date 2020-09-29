Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Cooney joined Ulster from Connacht in 2017

Scrum-half John Cooney has been named Ulster's Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

The Ireland international won the honour as the province hosted a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday evening.

South African flanker Marcell Coetzee won a hat-trick of prizes, being named the top player by the supporters and the football writers as well as winning the Personality of the Year gong.

Ireland scrum-half Kathryn Dane was named women's Player of the Year.

Prop Tom O'Toole, who is set to miss the start of the 2020-21 campaign due to injury, won the men's Young Player of the Year award.

Ireland Under-20 captain David McCann was named Academy Player of the Year, with Ethan McIlroy winning the top Ulster A prize.

2019-20 Ulster Rugby award winners:

Academy Player of the Year - David McCann

Ulster A Player of the Year - Ethan McIlroy

Supporters' Club Player of the Season - Marcell Coetzee

Rugby Writers' Player of the Year - Marcell Coetzee

Young Player of the Year - Tom O'Toole

Women's Player of the Year - Kathryn Dane

Player of the Year - John Cooney

Personality of the Year - Marcell Coetzee