Siale Piutau will captain Bristol at Twickenham Stoop as they bid to secure a play-off place

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Sunday, 4 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol make 12 changes for their visit to London Irish, knowing that victory could secure a place in the Premiership play-offs.

The Bears start in fifth but will seal a top-four finish if they better the results of one of Wasps, Bath or Sale.

Siale Piutau will captain Bristol, while Max Malins, Harry Randall, Chris Vui, Jake Heenan, Ben Earl and John Afoa are among the players to come in.

London Irish make five changes in the pack from the side that beat Exeter.

Only captain Matt Rogerson, lock George Nott and number eight Albert Tuisue retain their places.

The Exiles' three-quarters are unchanged with the exception of Nick Phipps replacing Ben Meehan at scrum-half to partner Paddy Jackson in the halves.

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney:

"Bristol have an awful lot to play for, which is a great focus for them, but so do we.

"We just want to be the best we can be against a team who are also already in a European cup final.

"As poor as the results have been over the past seven weeks, it hasn't been all negative as a lot of young, promising players have taken their chance to come through.

"Some experienced heads have also been there alongside them to guide them through."

Bristol Bears head coach Pat Lam told BBC Radio Bristol:

"I'm glad the boys have taken us to the last round.

"I'm happy with the development of the group and where we are. We know we need the win, but all we can control is our part.

"Come full-time we'll know whether we've done enough or not. Regardless, we have got a (European Challenge Cup) final booked."

London Irish: Homer; Loader, Rona, Cokanasiga, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Dell, Creevy, Kepu, Nott, Munga, Rogerson, Cooke, Tuisue.

Replacements: Cornish, Elrington, Hoskins, de Chaves, Donnell, Meehan, Brophy Clews, Stokes.

Bristol: Lloyd; Morahan, Radradra, S Piutau, O'Conor; Malins, Randall; Woolmore, Thacker, Afoa, Holmes, Joyce, Vui, Heenan, Earl.

Replacements: Capon, Thomas, Sinckler, Eadie, Harding, Uren, Sheedy, Bedlow