Sale's Russian prop Valery Morozov starts having scored a try against Northampton as a replacement

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Wednesday, 7 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio, BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks have named their side for their rearranged Premiership game against Worcester, and say they will forfeit the match in the event of another positive Covid-19 test.

Their final match of the season was meant to take place on Sunday, but was postponed after 19 positive cases at Sale, who can finish in the top four.

The entire Sharks squad will be tested on Tuesday and Sale say if they feel it is unsafe to play, the fixture will not go ahead "in order to ensure the health and safety of all concerned".

Sale have made eight changes from the side which won at Northampton.

A bonus-point victory for Sale would see them finish third in the Premiership and secure a semi-final at Wasps.

Should they win without a bonus point, they will finish fourth and face a trip to leaders Exeter in the last four, while a defeat or draw would see Bath finish fourth and the Sharks miss out.

If Sale forfeit the match, Worcester will be awarded a 20-0 win.

Centre Sam Hill replaces the injured Manu Tuilagi, while Will Cliff comes in at scrum-half for Faf de Klerk.

Denny Solomona and Marland Yarde are recalled on the wings with Simon Hammersley and Rohan Janse van Rensburg dropping out of the matchday squad, while Valery Morozov, Cameron Neild and Ross Harrison make up a new-look front-row and Matt Postlethwaite is brought into the second row.

Worcester make one change from the side they originally picked for the game on Sunday, with former England flanker Matt Kvesic ruled out with a sore Achilles and replaced by Sam Lewis.

Sale: L James; Solomona, S James, Hill, Yarde; R du Preez, Cliff; Harrison, Neild, Morozov, Postlethwaite, J-L du Preez, Ross (capt), Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, Ford, Jones, Murphy, Dugdale, Bedlow, Curtis, Doherty.

Worcester: Pennell; Nanai, Lawrence, van Breda, Heward; Searle, Hougaard; Waller, Cutting Palframan, Bresler, Kitchener, Hill (capt), Lewis, Mama.

Replacements: Annett, Black, Morris, Batley, Williams, Dodd, Simpson, Shillcock.