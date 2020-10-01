Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

A Dragons academy player has tested positive for coronavirus in the weekly test of the four Welsh regions.

The player is asymptotic and is following all Public Health Wales isolation requirements.

He has not been in contact with any first-team management or players.

The test was among 234 carried out this week, taking the total to 2,872 tests. It is the second positive result following Wales and Dragons centre Jamie Roberts last August.