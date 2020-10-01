Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Adams joined Cardiff Blues from Worcester in 2019

In this ever changing uncertain world we long for the constant, things that have stayed the same.

In Welsh rugby it's Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones' continued commanding presence, Justin Tipuric improving with age. And Josh Adams scoring tries.

The enforced break has not blunted these instincts as he reveals the only thing on his mind when he steps on the rugby field.

"Score. Just score," said Adams.

"It's about sniffing out chances and being in the right place at the right time. Part of it is luck but part of it is understanding the style of play.

"How are we going to create opportunities? You're thinking two or three phases ahead of what's actually going on in front of you.

"It's always thinking about how I can influence their defence in the next two or three phases.

"It's also knowing the players around you and working with them. Knowing their skills and strengths.

"You've got to pick your opportunities and work smart."

The results back up his predatory thought process. Adams has established his reputation as one of world rugby's most lethal finishers with 14 tries in 24 internationals.

Ten of those tries have come in the past 10 Tests, including two hat-tricks, and Adams ended the 2019 World Cup as top scorer with seven.

Seven tries in eight games for Cardiff Blues prove it is not just Wales he reserves his poaching efforts for.

And with the new season starting this weekend there will be no let-up from the 25-year-old.

"I want to pick up where I left off last season," said Adams.

"The second you rest on your laurels, you are done in this game.

"It's so competitive, there are so many good players. The second you do that, somebody else takes their chance.

"It's important to stay on top of your game, turn your strengths into super-strengths and make sure that whatever aspects of your game need work, you put the hours in."

Adams is a starting fixture in the Wales back three even if he will not admit that. Wales coach Wayne Pivac names his international squad on 6 November for the rest of the 2020 programme.

"It's pretty full on," said Adams.

"In the autumn Wales have six games.

"There are a lot of hard games, it is a hard schedule and I think there must be rotation because it will be a hard slog going every week, especially in international rugby.

"It could give others an opportunity and will only strengthen our squad going forward."

A Grand Slam and a World Cup under his belt, his next major milestone would be a British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa next summer.

From Zebre to the Lions could be the road Adams travels over the next nine months, with Cardiff Blues opening their season with a trip to northern Italy.

So has Adams allowed himself any thinking about playing for Warren Gatland's side?

"No I haven't. I'm always focussed on week-to-week.," said Adams.

"In this competitive environment, nothing is a given.

"My next focus is Friday. I've got to make sure I play well, the team plays well and we put our best foot forward.

"Not just for the Blues but individually as well. You have to deliver on a club front first.

"If you under-perform on a Saturday for the Blues or whatever region, sometimes selection can be a bit more of a 50-50 call.

"But if you put your hand up and do everything as best as you can, then it gives the coaches an easier decision to select you, having proven that you can play well consistently.

"That's important. It's (the Lions) a long way off.

"There's a hell of a lot of rugby to be played, especially with the way the season is.

"There is uncertainty on a few things but, as it stands, there are a lot of fixtures. There is a big chunk of time for me to get better."