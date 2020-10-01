Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Defending champions Saracens were the last side to play in the Premier 15s before the league was postponed

The Rugby Football Union has cut funding to the women's top-flight Premier 15s league by 25%.

The Telegraph reports that financial support to all 10 sides has been reduced to £56,250 from £75,000, following the Covid-19 outbreak.

The league was postponed in March and a restart date has not yet been announced by the RFU.

"The women's game and Premier 15s remain key priorities for England Rugby," the RFU said in a statement.

"As a result of Covid-19, we are expecting revenue losses ranging between £122m and £138m for this financial year and 20% reductions over the next four to five years."

However, the cut in funding only relates to the Premier 15s and not the senior England women's international side.

"We understand the challenges across the game and will be working hard and collaboratively with all stakeholders to overcome these," the statement added.