Harlequins hooker Elia Elia has been banned for three matches after admitting committing a dangerous tip tackle on Wasps' Dan Robson.

The 24-year-old Samoan was red-carded in the 56th minute as his side went on to surrender a lead and lose 32-23.

He will miss the final Premiership game of this season against Leicester and the games with Exeter and Northampton at the start of next season.

Elia's recent good record saw him get a reduction from a possible six-game ban.

"Whilst the offence was reckless rather than intentional, it was nevertheless clearly dangerous and, as the referee correctly noted, the fact that Wasps nine had broken the fall with his arm did not mitigate the offence to bring it below the red card threshold," an independent disciplinary panel statement read.