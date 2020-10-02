Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sale's last game was at Northampton on Tuesday

Sale's game at home to Worcester on Sunday is in doubt because of 16 positive Covid-19 tests, putting their Premiership play-off bid in jeopardy.

Under Premiership guidelines for the return to play, teams that fail to fulfil a fixture must automatically forfeit the game by a 20-0 scoreline.

Sale are currently fourth, ahead of Bristol only on points difference.

There could also be a knock-on effect for Northampton, who played Sale in their previous match, losing 34-14.

Saints could also have players forced to self-isolate under contract tracing protocols which could also put their final match with Gloucester in doubt.

All six fixtures on the final day of the Premiership regular season are scheduled to kick off simultaneously, with the top four teams progressing to the play-offs.

Premiership Rugby has yet to comment on the Sale situation, but has delayed all team selection information until 12:00 BST on Saturday, 3 October. external-link

BBC Sport has also approached Sharks for a comment.

Speaking prior to Saracens' match against Bath on Sunday, Sarries director of rugby Mark McCall said he was "not sure what happens next" in terms of Sale's participation in the final round of matches.

"It would depend on how many players they have available from the squad who weren't in contact with those 16 players," said McCall.

"As soon as you've got a positive test you've got to determine who else needs to be isolated right away, depending on the contact with that player who has tested positive."