Scotland back-row Jamie Ritchie has won 20 senior caps

Pro14: Edinburgh v Ospreys Venue: BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: 3 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland MW. Live scores and report on BBC Sport online

Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie misses Edinburgh's season-opener against Ospreys after contact with a family member who is self-isolating.

Edinburgh insist the move is precautionary, with Ritchie not testing positive for coronavirus.

Wing Mat Protheroe will make his first league start for Ospreys after arriving from Bristol.

Flanker Justin Tipuric will captain the side, with Wales stars Alun Wyn Jones and Rhys Webb also included.

On Ritchie's omission, head coach Richard Cockerill explained: "We're being extra cautious and following all the necessary Scottish Government Covid-19 protocols."

The hosts have made six changes to the side that lost to Bordeaux in last month's Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Nick Haining, Magnus Bradbury and Luke Crosbie make up a new-look back-row, with Damien Hoyland at full-back, Jamie Farndale on the left wing and centre Mark Bennett back from injury.

"We've had a little bit of downtime, but we've been back in this week and trained well in preparation for the new season," added Cockerill.

"We've had some pretty good preparation. Glasgow twice, Ulster and Bordeaux - that's the toughest pre-season we've played.

"We've got to use that experience and we'll look to put our best team on the field and go try to get as many points as we can."

Edinburgh: Hoyland; Graham, Bennett, Dean, Farndale; Van der Walt, Shiel; Schoeman, McInally (capt), Berghan, Toolis, Gilchrist, Bradbury, Crosbie, Haining.

Replacements: Cherry, Bhatti, Nel, Davidson, Watson, Nutton, Chamberlain, Taylor.

Ospreys: Evans; Protheroe, Watkin, Williams, Morgan; Myler, Webb; Smith, Parry, Botha, Beard, Wyn Jones, Cracknell, Tipuric (capt), Morris.

Replacements: Lake, Jones, Fia, Davies, Lydiate, Morgan-Williams, Thomas, Thomas-Wheeler.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant Referees: Keith Allen, Ben Blain (both SRU)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (WRU).