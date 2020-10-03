Surreal, eerie but fantastic - What was Ulster's Kingspan return like for fans?

600 spectators were spread around the grandstands for Ulster's Pro14 opener

There's nothing quite like game night at Kingspan Stadium.

The sense of anticipation rises as you walk towards the famous ground, the distant glow of the floodlights draw near and the stands emerge in the crisp and cool Belfast air.

Ulster's Ravenhill home has been the scene of many famous nights, however it has not hosted many occasions like Friday's Pro14 opener against Benetton.

Spectators entered through the gates for the first time in seven months. However, the usual hordes of supporters with their hats, scarves, flags which flood through the turnstiles were missing as just 600 fans were able to attend.

Once inside, the stadium is usually a hive of activity with food stalls and bars, but on Friday it was empty.

Laura Gallagher, who has held a season ticket for 14 years, was one of the lucky spectators able to attend the Pro14 opener and admits it was "an eerie feeling" walking to the ground.

"You were given an allotted time to get to the ground and there was no one about," she said.

"There wasn't the usual queue to get through the turnstiles and there was nothing once we got in there.

"I would usually get a coffee as soon as I'm in and we would stand on the Promenade, but there was just complete silence."

Long-time season ticket holder Laura attended the game with her father

Lesley Crymble, who started going to matches in the 1970s, was another of the fans to be selected after a ballot for #TogetherUlster members.

"There would usually be a crowd of 10 or 15 of us walking down and last night there was just the two of us," Lesley said.

"It was really weird and there were more staff and police than supporters. It was strangely quiet and the silence was the spooky thing.

"It was unique, but there was still the fear and trepidation because of how the last few games had gone."

No singing or cheering

Ulster showcased the entry protocols in a video to supporters prior to the match, which included hand sanitising stations, and encouraged those in attendance not to sing or shout in a bid to contain the virus.

After a spectacular pre-match light show to build anticipation, Lesley said "everyone was looking at each other" about how to react as the players emerged from the tunnel.

"You're pumped up and ready to sing as but we had been told on a number occasions about no singing and no shouting," said the Ballyclare native.

The match itself was breathless as Ulster and Benetton went hammer and tongs in the first half. The hosts eventually prevailed, and Lesley admits the action on the pitch made it hard for the ban on cheering to be adhered to.

"When the game kicked off it was eerily quiet. When Ulster scored the two early tries everyone had forgotten, it's just automatic as a supporter," said Lesley, who only found out she could attend on Thursday afternoon.

"In saying that, I think everyone behaved, as Ulster fans normally do."

Lesley and Lee Bradley pictured at the stadium before the game

Laura, who said she could hear the players and officials communicating on the pitch, agreed about the confusion about how to react, especially when James Hume and Stewart Moore crossed for early tries.

"There is usually so much cheering when the players come out but everyone was just politely clapping," she said.

"You are so used to being able to do that but in the back of your head you were thinking about everything that Ulster had said.

"The first thing you are wanting to do is jump and shout, and then you have to have a word with yourself and try to stick to clapping.

"If we want to keep coming to games we have to respect the rules that are in place."

'It was very well done'

After the full-time whistle, Ulster's man of the match Matthew Rea joked that there were more than 600 supporters in the stadium due to the buzz it gave the players, who had been playing behind closed doors post-lockdown.

"It was terribly surreal when you are used to having 16,000 people around you and the whole energy of the crowd," said Lesley, who usually resides in the West Terrace.

"To be fair to Ulster, the whole thing was managed very well. You did not feel any way impinged in terms of your sensibilities and they probably could have doubled the number quite safely.

"I did feel lucky to be there. It was fabulous to be back and it would great to have bigger numbers. Hopefully Ulster can begin a winning streak because they feed off the supporters."

Ulster eventually saw of Benetton's challenge with a bonus-point victory

Lesley's thoughts were echoed by Laura, who said it was fantastic to be back at her "second home".

"It was different but very enjoyable. It was so well done and well laid out. You could not have faulted it," she said.

"Being back at the ground after seven months made everything feel more normal and it was really nice to see some familiar faces again.

"It was almost a one of a kind experience but it was just so good to be back, and hopefully it won't be long before we are able to go again."