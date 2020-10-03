Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leigh Halfpenny has scored 794 points in 93 Tests for Wales and the British and Irish Lions

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney praised Leigh Halfpenny's superhuman effort, despite the record-breaking full-back ending up on the losing side against Munster.

Halfpenny, 31, kicked nine penalties in his 27-point haul as Scarlets were defeated 30-27 at home in their Pro14 opener in Llanelli on Saturday.

"It was a superhuman effort," said Delaney.

"To have Leigh collect the accolades is brilliant and testament to his work."

In front of Wales coach Wayne Pivac and British and Irish Lions boss Warren Gatland, Halfpenny's nine penalties were a Scarlets record in one game and equalled the Pro14 best of Luciano Orquera for Aironi against Benetton in December 2011.

It was also the most amount of individual points in a Pro14 match for a Scarlets player.

"What makes him so good is the way he trains and the work he puts in," added Delaney.

"I don't think I have come across anybody who works as hard he does on his craft.

"It is not by accident and a lot of hard work goes into it and that is why he was a world-class performer.

"He is a massive threat and opposition coaches are put on notice because they know if they give away penalties we have a guy that can convert them.

"He is a lovely lad, a hell of a character and a young man like Tom Rogers spends a lot of time with him learning about backfield play. Leigh is happy to pass on his knowledge.

"We have a phenomenal goal-kicker and his general rugby is of such a high quality. So it would be remiss to say he was just a goal-kicker."

Wales pair return to action

Centre Jonathan Davies and fly-half Rhys Patchell both played their first competitive games in 11 months.

Davies lasted 80 minutes while Wales team-mate Patchell was used as a late replacement.

Delaney said he would assess the fitness of Wales full-back Liam Williams and international props Rob Evans and Samson Lee ahead of the trip to Glasgow on 11 October.

Centre Johnny Williams should be available after missing the Munster match, because he was forced to self-isolate after being in close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case away from the regional environment - although he has not tested positive.