Phil Dollman has played 243 times for Exeter in more than 11 years

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter has paid tribute to veteran full-back Phil Dollman after his likely final appearance for the club.

Dollman, 35, was Baxter's first signing after becoming Chiefs boss in 2009.

He helped Exeter win promotion from the Championship in his first season and was a key part of the side which made the past four Premiership finals.

"He's been a fantastic player, I've loved every minute of coaching him," Baxter told BBC Radio Devon.

"He's a great guy as well, very popular in the squad, has played a phenomenal amount of good rugby for us and been a key part of the journey to where we are now, I just can't give the guy enough credit," added Baxter.

Dollman, who began his career with Dragons, scored a try in Exeter's Premiership final win over Wasps in 2017 but was injured soon after, meaning he missed his chance to win a Wales cap, having been called up to the squad for that summer's tour of the Pacific Islands.

His chances have been limited since Stuart Hogg's arrival at Exeter following last year's World Cup and he will leave Sandy Park when his contract expires at the end of the season to become player-coach at of sixth-tier club Sidmouth.

"If I don't see him in an Exeter Chiefs shirt again, I'll definitely be watching him in a Sidmouth shirt," Baxter added.

"I've already told my wife that the first time there's not a clash we'll be heading down to Sidmouth to watch a game of rugby down there."