Joe Marchant (left) joined Harlequins in 2014

Harlequins centre Joe Marchant has an "outside shot" at being picked for the British and Irish Lions next year, says former tourist Ugo Monye.

Marchant - capped three times for England - was named in Eddie Jones' 28-man England training squad on Monday.

With Sale centre Manu Tuilagi injured, the 24-year-old will look to impress in this autumn's internationals before the 2021 Lions tour of South Africa.

"He's someone who could have an outside shot at the Lions," Monye said.

"I've been watching his level of performance in defence and attack."

After a six-month loan with New Zealand Super Rugby side Blues, Marchant has impressed for Quins since the Premiership's restart.

Playing on the wing on Sunday, he scored twice in the side's win against Leicester and Monye says Marchant's versatility between two positions could be an advantage for Lions coach Warren Gatland with a busy tour schedule in mind.

"His international quality playing at 13 and wing might just count in his favour when you've got a condensed squad," Monye added on BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly.

"When you think you've got to go midweek, Test match, midweek, Test match, or just a load of midweek matches."

'Earle has worked his tail off'

Nathan Earle has been picked for the England squad before but is yet to earn a cap

Wing Nathan Earle is also in the England squad and has been back in action for Quins after more than a year out with a knee injury.

The 26-year-old is yet to earn an international cap but has played in an uncapped game against the Barbarians and was part of the England squad that toured Argentina in 2017.

Earle picked up the knee injury in April 2019, towards the end of his first season with Quins, and team-mate Danny Care is excited to see what he can do for club and country.

"Nathan Earle had a horrific injury last season," Care said.

"He has worked his tail off to get back. He's a guy with enormous potential so I'm delighted to see him back in the squad."

'We've been teaching Kerrod the anthem'

Simon Kerrod was born in South Africa but qualifies for England on residency

Tight-head prop Simon Kerrod is another Quins hopeful looking to earn his first England cap.

The 28-year-old South African, who joined Championship side Jersey in 2016 before two years at Worcester, qualifies to represent the country through his father.

With regular starter Kyle Sinckler unavailable because of his Premiership commitments with Bristol, Kerrod will be competing with Leicester's Joe Heyes and Care has been making sure the forward is fully prepared for a possible run-out at Twickenham.

"We were running through the national anthem with him on the bus on the way home from a game," Care said.

"He's got some lines to learn but he's such a nice, hard-working bloke and I know for a fact he's dying to get in there and show what he can do."

England face the Barbarians on 25 October, before completing the 2020 Six Nations against Italy and then playing four games in the Autumn Nations Cup.