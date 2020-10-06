Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Six further players are self-isolating after the club identified them as potential close contacts

A senior Munster player has tested positive for Covid-19, with six further players in isolation having been identified as potential close contacts.

First team and academy players have been stood down until testing is carried out on Wednesday, with the province hopeful of returning to training on Thursday.

The individual who tested positive is not experiencing any symptoms and was not part of the squad that travelled to Llanelli for Munster's Pro14 opener against Scarlets.

He will be retested on Wednesday.

The six players currently self-isolating have been deemed possible close contacts by the province as a precaution, and Ireland's Health Service Executive has not yet instructed these players to isolate.

"As an immediacy we are taking every precaution by standing down training today," said Munster's head of medical Dr Jamie Kearns on Tuesday.

"We are going to complete another round of PCR testing tomorrow so that we can return to training on Thursday.

"Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our players and staff, and we will continue to work closely with both the IRFU and HSE in this regard."

Munster are due to host Edinburgh at Thomond Park in their second Pro14 fixture on Saturday.