England were leading the 2020 Six Nations table when the tournament was curtailed in March

England head coach Eddie Jones says his players can help resolve the crisis in English rugby as they prepare for their bumper international schedule.

A 28-man training squad meets this week ahead of six matches in the autumn.

And Jones says his team can put the sport "back on the major stage" in the midst of the pandemic.

"These are young men who have a great opportunity to change the way English rugby is at the moment," he told BBC Sport.

Jones added: "If our team performs well, with pride and passion and power, then sponsors will want to continue to be involved and people will watch it on television, and then whenever we are able to have fans back, people will want to come to the ground."

With no supporters currently allowed to attend Twickenham matches this autumn, the Rugby Football Union has predicted a revenue reduction of £122 million, while clubs at both the professional and grassroots end of the game are struggling to stay afloat.

"We have a responsibility, not only to win, but to generate revenue for the union to fund the rest of the game," Jones added.

"We have seen that in other sports and now we have the opportunity to do it, to put English rugby and the game of rugby back on the major stage.

"We are going to do that with a smile on our faces and hopefully on other people's faces."

England's autumn fixtures 14:00 GMT, 25 October: England v Barbarians, Twickenham 16:45 GMT, 31 October: Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico, Rome 15:00 GMT, 14 November: England v Georgia, Twickenham 15:00 GMT, 21 November: England v Ireland, Twickenham 16:00 GMT, 28 November: Wales v England, TBC 14:00 GMT, 6 December: England v TBC, Twickenham

In a week which has seen a serious coronavirus outbreak at Sale, and the England football team's preparation hit by three players being told to stay away from the squad after breaking regulations, Jones has urged his players to take responsibility for their actions.

He has also revealed how three players' involvement in the camp is at risk because of virus concerns, but didn't name the players or why their involvement was in doubt.

"If the players' want to come [into camp] that carries a responsibility - I'm not saying there are going to be perfect, but it's a choice they make," Jones added.

"Yes there are difficulties [with being in a bubble], but goodness me you just have to look around the world and see what difficulties there are.

"So we should be gracious about this opportunity. And if the players don't want to be gracious about it they won't be here.

"We are not going to be any more perfect than any other team, but we are going to strive to set a good example and be good role models for people around England and around the rugby community, about the responsibility to act with discretion and to act following the regulations."

'Togetherness in an empty Twickenham'

Jones has also revealed how he plans to foster a togetherness and a toughness in his side this autumn to combat the alien experience of an empty Twickenham.

The RFU had planned for around 20,000 fans to attend the game with the Barbarians on 25 October, before government intervention.

"The one thing that has been consistent in all sports without crowds, is the teams that have the most togetherness and team spirit are the ones that play with toughness," he said.

"You have to be tough. You don't have the external influence of the crowd to lift you up or keep you going, you have to do it yourself.

"It's a real test for the players to develop that, and I'm looking forward to my players developing that."