Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Callum Sheedy has scored 294 points in 56 appearances for Bristol

Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy admits his international Wales call-up is a "surreal" feeling.

Sheedy has received his first Wales call-up after previously playing for England in an uncapped international and being eligible for Ireland.

The 24-year-old from Cardiff appears to have opted for the land of his birth after being named in the squad alongside Bristol team-mate Ioan Lloyd.

"I feel proud and can't wait to get going," said Sheedy.

The fly-half believes owes a lot his club coach and former Samoa captain Pat Lam.

"Pat (Lam) talks a lot about international standards and being world class," Sheedy added.

"I don't know what the international setup is going to be like, but as far as what Pat drives here, it's as close to international as I can imagine.

"Every day, he is pushing us - whether it's extra skill work, extra analysis work, Pat and the coaching staff are amazing and I know I wouldn't be anywhere near an international call-up if it wasn't for Pat and the coaches, so I owe a hell of a lot to them."

Sheedy has also recalled some of his greatest playing influences.

Bristol coach Pat Lam played for Samoa and also featured for New Zealand in a non Test game

"It feels like so long ago when I was 18 or 19 and working with Nicky Robinson, Adrian Jarvis, Gavin Henson - these guys have been great mentors," added Sheedy.

"Working with Ian Madigan over the last few years, he's been absolutely unbelievable for me. I think he took my game to another level.

"Mads, along with Pat and Conor McPhillips, Sean Marsden, Bruce Reihana last year, without them and their input, I don't think I'd be anywhere near an international call-up, so I owe a lot to those guys."

Sheedy will try and pick up the Wales game plan but not before he attempts to help guide Bristol to Premiership and Challenge Cup success over the next three weeks

"When I watch my games back, I'm never satisfied - I could 100 good things but it's that one bad thing that will stick out in my mind," said Sheedy

"I don't want to change too much, the biggest thing is just trying to pick up on game plan, pick up on the different techniques that the coaches want, and just try and learn and grow my game as much as possible.

"For now, we've got two trophies to win before we move on to international camp in a few weeks."

Ioan Lloyd has played for Wales Under-18s and Wales Under-20s

Teenager Lloyd was taken aback by his call-up.

"It's a dream come true to get the call up and just excited to get in there now and see what it's all about," said Lloyd.

"I was pretty much in shock when I found out, I wasn't expecting it at all. It took me about an hour or so to try and process it all."

"Going in is going to be a bit of a shock, seeing all of the boys I have watched growing up, playing for both for Wales and the Lions.

"It's going to be a bit surreal at first, but I can't wait to get in to camp and learn off of them."

Lloyd only made his professional debut in 2019.

"So much has changed in the last year - the professional game is so different to school rugby," added Lloyd.

"From watching all of the boys here, one thing I've learned about being a professional is that it's a lifestyle it's not just what you do when you're at the ground."