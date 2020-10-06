Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Huw Jones has impressed at full-back for Glasgow Warriors

The Scotland career of "happy and motivated" Huw Jones can be reignited by his switch to full-back, says Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson.

After a blistering start on the international stage, Jones fell out of favour with club and country and missed the 2019 World Cup.

His form since moving to 15 is good, with a try capping an impressive show in Saturday's 28-24 loss to Connacht.

"He's really settling into that role and playing good stuff," Wilson said.

"There are a couple of bits we want him to improve, but that will come with more games and more understanding of the position.

"In terms of his attacking flair and presence, some of his defensive work and back-field work, he's playing really well."

Some flashes of his old form saw Jones return to the starting line-up for Scotland's 2020 Six Nations matches against Ireland and England, but failure to make any meaningful impact saw him dropped for the victories over Italy and France.

With captain and talisman Stuart Hogg the regular starting 15 for Scotland, Jones' chances of filling that berth for the national team appear slim. Wilson, though, does not see that as a barrier to converting the centre to a full-back long term.

"The best thing for him to get selected for Scotland is to be playing," Wilson told BBC Scotland. "I think his frustrations sometimes last year was that he wasn't playing as much rugby.

"[Scotland head coach] Gregor Townsend will be fully aware he can play 15 and 13, and capable of playing both internationally, I believe.

"Things change very quickly in rugby. I don't think it [playing 15] is doing him any harm. The key is for him to be on the field playing rugby and he's enjoying it."