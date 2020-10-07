Courtney Lawes: England and Northampton lock to miss autumn matches
Northampton lock Courtney Lawes will miss England's autumn schedule with an ankle injury that will keep him out for about 12 weeks.
The 31-year-old is set to have surgery on the injury he sustained during the Premiership defeat by Sale last month.
Lawes was substituted in the ninth minute after competing for the ball in the air and falling awkwardly.
First-place England end their disrupted Six Nations campaign in Italy on Saturday, 31 October.
Lawes, who has 85 caps, started three of the four matches before the tournament was postponed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
England head coach Eddie Jones will also be without Sale centre Manu Tuilagi for the rest of the competition, after he ruptured his Achilles tendon during the same game.
With the experienced Lawes and Tuilagi missing, Jones has named 12 uncapped players in a much-changed training squad.
England face the Barbarians on 25 October, before completing the 2020 Six Nations against Italy and then playing four games in the Autumn Nations Cup.
|England's autumn fixtures (all times GMT)
|25 October, 14:00: England v Barbarians, Twickenham
|31 October, 16:45: Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|14 November, 15:00: England v Georgia, Twickenham
|21 November, 15:00: England v Ireland, Twickenham
|28 November, 16:00: Wales v England, TBC
|6 December, 14:00: England v TBC, Twickenham
rellis
Trytastic
relana
Route1
MrBounce
I fully expect Jonny Hill and Dave Ribbans to get their first caps this autumn as a result.
Wishing Courtney a speedy recovery from a Wasps fan.
JuliusCaesarWasASocialist
Gaz
Every_Life_Matters
startoucher
Trytastic
KJames
will be a boost to Ireland come November the 21st
Ayewhavingalaugh
Donald Ransom
dirtyflanker
Edmund Dantes
If you don't have anything credible to say - SHUT UP!
Recuperate well Courtney and come back even stronger.
Arthur Grun
oldfia01
Wayne
Lots of English players are dropping out for one reason or another