Courtney Lawes: England and Northampton lock to miss autumn matches

Courtney Lawes
Northampton lock Courtney Lawes landed awkwardly in the early stages of the Premiership defeat at Sale

Northampton lock Courtney Lawes will miss England's autumn schedule with an ankle injury that will keep him out for about 12 weeks.

The 31-year-old is set to have surgery on the injury he sustained during the Premiership defeat by Sale last month.

Lawes was substituted in the ninth minute after competing for the ball in the air and falling awkwardly.

First-place England end their disrupted Six Nations campaign in Italy on Saturday, 31 October.

Lawes, who has 85 caps, started three of the four matches before the tournament was postponed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

England head coach Eddie Jones will also be without Sale centre Manu Tuilagi for the rest of the competition, after he ruptured his Achilles tendon during the same game.

With the experienced Lawes and Tuilagi missing, Jones has named 12 uncapped players in a much-changed training squad.

England face the Barbarians on 25 October, before completing the 2020 Six Nations against Italy and then playing four games in the Autumn Nations Cup.

England's autumn fixtures (all times GMT)
25 October, 14:00: England v Barbarians, Twickenham
31 October, 16:45: Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
14 November, 15:00: England v Georgia, Twickenham
21 November, 15:00: England v Ireland, Twickenham
28 November, 16:00: Wales v England, TBC
6 December, 14:00: England v TBC, Twickenham
  • HYS on ONE injured player( however good) but nothing on Sale's shameful actions in not forfeiting before Sunday? I make no comment on their protocols given they are based in an epidemic area, but they forced 3 other teams to play full strength sides a week before play offs+, risk injury to key players+deprived them of preparing for known opponents. severe sanctions needed for start of next season

    • JohnBollack replied:
      Chill out mate they just wanted to try and get the game done, as any team would.

  • The guy is frankly scary. My brother played against him for our Vets vs Northampton Old Scouts 2nds, when Lawes was 14. (yes we know he shouldn't have been playing seniors at 14, but he was about 6'4"). one of our players ex Midland Counties, player, said he was the hardest tackler he had ever encountered in 50+ years of playing Rugby.

  • Pity, but so many good younguns I'd be calling it an experimental year and handing out new caps a plenty!

  • Lawes is a quality player, used to be a liability but once he sorted his discipline out he became a proper test player

  • It's a shame as he has so much International experience and always gives his all.

    I fully expect Jonny Hill and Dave Ribbans to get their first caps this autumn as a result.

    Wishing Courtney a speedy recovery from a Wasps fan.

  • England ain't much good at rugby with or without Lawes

    • Al replied:
      You’re funny

      Like your team

  • Never sure of the best position for him, may be a number 8.

  • wtfug is a lock

    • am4862 replied:
      seriously??? Second row or 4/5......

  • Who ? Never heard of him....breaking ?!!!

  • Real shame for Lawes, and England, one of the best 2nd row in the world, and a significantly better 6 than people give him credit for, and is actually his preferred position. Probably the hardest tackler in either code of World Rugby. Hopefully will fully recover to go on the Lions tour, if there is such a thing next year.

  • Great player & competitor, never nice to see a player injured but
    will be a boost to Ireland come November the 21st

  • Not a “lock” anymore

  • Scampi

  • Real shame, Lawes at 6 where he can go hunting half backs will be missed. but with Curry and Underhill at 6&7 would he of got a look in other than at Lock.

    • Route1 replied:
      Yes, Eddie seems to think Curry can play 8. Bonkers, Dombrant should be at 8, not Billy the sloth

  • So there are 11 comments on here so far of which 2 have any credibility.
    If you don't have anything credible to say - SHUT UP!

    Recuperate well Courtney and come back even stronger.

  • Disappointing for all concerned. As a Saints supporter for the life of me I can't understand why so many were selected (and yes I know a lot of play off players were unavailable) when, with the exception of Lawes, they have contributed to our most dismal season for years. Let's hope England keep most of them on the training pitch or the bench.

  • His hit on Plisson was quality, watch in slow motion

    • Jeremy Ingham replied:
      Has perfected the unsighted hit just as ball is being passed and the rib cage is exposed. Done it to many a foe in a Saints shirt but agree that hit makes you go OOOOFFFF every time

  • Gives a chance to someone.
    Lots of English players are dropping out for one reason or another

