Leinster have not played outside of Dublin since February

Guinness Pro14: Benetton v Leinster Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Sat, 10 Oct Kick-off: 18:15 BST Coverage: Live score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Garry Ringrose will captain Leinster when the Pro14 champions travel to Italy to take on Benetton in their first game outside of Dublin since February.

Robbie Henshaw returns to partner Ringrose in midfield while Ross Byrne replaces Jonathan Sexton at fly-half, after the latter limped off with a hamstring injury during last week's win over Dragons.

Twelve of Leinster's starting XV have been named in the Ireland squad for the final two rounds of the Six Nations.

Having cruised to a bonus-point win in last week's opener, head coach Leo Cullen makes six changes to his side as Will Connors and Caelan Doris join Jack Conan in the back row, while James Tracy takes over at hooker.

Hugo Keenan keeps his place at full-back with Jordan Larmour again starting on the right wing. James Lowe, who will link up to train with the Ireland squad next week before becoming eligible to play via the residency rule in November, is on the left wing.

Benetton put up a strong fight before going down 32-27 to Ulster last weekend, and are without injured prop Marco Riccioni who suffered a thigh injury in Belfast.

Irne Herbst comes into the front row and Luca Morisi starts at outside centre as the Italians looks to cause an early season upset.

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; E Byrne, Tracy, Bent, Baird, Ryan; Doris, Connors, Conan.

Replacements: Cronin, Healy, Clarkson, Molony, Ruddock, McGrath, H Byrne, O'Brien.

Benetton: Hayward; Tavuyara, Morisi, Zanon, Ioane; Garbisi, Duvenage; Traore, Faivi, Pasquali, Herbst, Snyman; Negri, Steyn, Halafihi.

Replacements: Luchessi, Quaglio, Ferrari, Cannone, Ruzza, Pettinelli, Braley, Padovani.