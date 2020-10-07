Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

TJ Ioane has scored three tries in 20 appearances for London Irish

Samoa flanker TJ Ioane has joined Glasgow Warriors on loan from London Irish.

The 31-year-old has been with the Middlesex club for two seasons, following a move from Sale Sharks.

He has Super Rugby experience with Highlanders in New Zealand and has 31 caps, including World Cup appearances in 2015 and 2019.

He started in the 34-0 loss to Scotland during the 2019 tournament in Kobe, Japan.

"He is a physical ball carrier who brings a huge amount of experience from his time in the Premiership and on the international stage," said Warriors head coach Danny Wilson.

"He can play across the back row and will be a real asset to us as we look to overcome the recent disruption to our back row stock and the upcoming international windows."