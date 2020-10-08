Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wing Matt Protheroe scored two tries in Ospreys first weekend Pro14 win at Edinburgh

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Ulster Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Sat, 10 Oct Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru DAB, BBC Radio Ulster MW and online.

Ospreys have named an unchanged starting side for the Pro14 match at home to Ulster.

Justin Tipuric will captain Ospreys for the 52nd time with only Alun Wyn Jones ahead of him on the region's list.

Ulster suspended all training at the club on Wednesday after one senior squad member and an academy player tested positive for Covid-19.

Back-row brothers Marcus and Matty Rea start together for the first time.

Marcus will make his first Ulster start alongside fellow flanker Matty.

Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and Marty Moore have been given the front row starting berths, and second-row Alan O'Connor has been selected along with captain Iain Henderson

Matt Faddes returns on the right wing and will join Jacob Stockdale at full-back and Rob Lyttle on the left wing.

Ian Madigan comes in to start at fly-half, pairing with scrum-half John Cooney, who this week missed out on Ireland squad selection.

Ulster scored five tries as they beat Benetton side 35-24 in their first game of the season.

The only change to the Ospreys squad which won their opening match 25-10 at Edinburgh is on the bench where Harri Morgan comes in for Reuben Morgan-Williams as replacement scrum-half.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Mat Protheroe, Owen Watkin, Keiran Williams, Luke Morgan; Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb; Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric (c), Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Rhodri Jones, Ma'afu Fia, Bradley Davies, Dan Lydiate, Harri Morgan, Josh Thomas, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler.

Ulster: Jacob Stockdale; Matt Faddes, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Rob Lyttle; Ian Madigan, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O'Connor, Iain Henderson (capt), Matthew Rea, Marcus Rea, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O'Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, David Shanahan, Louis Ludik, Sean Reidy.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistant Referees: Dan Jones, Gwyn Morris (both WRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU).