Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Zander Fagerson returns for Glasgow at tight-head prop

Guinness Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sun, 11 Oct Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland and online.

Glasgow Warriors lock Richie Gray and Scarlets prop Samson Lee reach club landmarks as the sides meet in the Pro14 at Scotstoun on Sunday.

Scotland's Gray will make his 50th appearance if he comes off the bench, while Wales' Lee will notch up 150.

Prop Zander Fagerson and flanker Tom Gordon return from Covid-19 isolation for Warriors and winger Ratu Tagive steps up from the bench.

Johnny Williams and Ryan Elias return for Scarlets along with Lee.

Lee, who missed last weekend's 30-27 opening home defeat by Munster with a head injury, replaces Werner Kruger.

Williams comes in for Steff Hughes in midfield and Elias replaces club captain Ken Owens, who is named among the replacements, at hooker.

For Glasgow, Fagerson and Gordon replace Darcy Rae and Chris Fusaro, who are joined on the bench by Robbie Nairn, with Tagive preferred to the 23-year-old.

Warriors began their campaign with a 28-24 defeat away to Connacht and head coach Danny Wilson is delighted to have to key players back in his side.

"It's great to welcome Tom and Zander back," he said. "They have completed their isolation protocols and are eager to play.

"Scarlets like to play a similar style of attacking rugby to ourselves and, with both sides looking to make amends from last weekend, it should make for an entertaining game."

Meanwhile, Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney paid tribute to the returning Lee.

"Huge congratulations to Samson on reaching 150 appearances in a Scarlets jersey," he said. "He has been outstanding for us so far this season and his recall to the Wales squad is just rewards."

Glasgow Warriors: Jones; Seymour, Grigg, McDowall, Tagive; Hastings, Price; Kebble, Brown (capt), Z Fagerson, Harley, Cummings, Wilson, Gordon, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Seiuli, Rae, Gray, Fusaro, Horne, Horne, Matawalu.

Scarlets: Halfpenny; Rogers, Jonathan Davies (capt), Williams, Evans; D Jones, G Davies; W Jones, Elias, Lee, Ball, Lousi, Thomson, Macleod, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Owens, Price, Sebastian, Rawlins, James Davies, Hardy, Patchell, Hughes.