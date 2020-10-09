Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Munster have made seven changes to their line-up for Saturday's Pro14 meeting with Edinburgh.

A senior Munster player tested positive for Covid-19, and six further team-mates are in isolation having been identified as potential close contacts.

Ireland pair Rory Scannell and Tommy O'Donnell are among the players coming in for Johan van Graan's side.

Scotland's Jamie Ritchie is back for Edinburgh while Duhan van der Merwe returns on the wing.

Richard Cockerill also makes seven changes to the side that lost to Ospreys with centre George Taylor and scrum-half Nic Groom also starting and Rory Sutherland, WP Nel and Hamish Watson join Ritchie in the pack. Stuart McInally and Grant Gilchrist co-captain the side.

"We've got to go there and put in a performance that's worthy of us as a team," said Cockerill. "If we get our performance and mentality right, there's no reason why we can't push them very hard and be in the game to try and win it.

"We still have some guys missing but we have a good side and we've got to front up. We need positives from the game, hopefully the points, but we need to start playing better in key moments. Munster have a great team but we have our own expectations and standards to live up to."

For Munster, Jack O'Donoghue moves from openside to blindside flanker as centres Alex McHenry and Scannell come in, Matt Gallagher starts on the wing and Ben Healy takes over at fly-half.

Prop Jeremy Loughman, lock Fineen Wycherley and flanker Tommy O'Donnell start in the pack following last week's win at Scarlets.

James Cronin drops to the bench while Damian de Allende, Chris Farrell, JJ Hanrahan, Jean Kleyn, Peter O'Mahony and Darren Sweetnam do not feature.

Munster: Haley, Conway, McHenry, Scannell, Gallagher, Healy, Casey; Loughman, Marshall, Ryan, Wycherley, Beirne, O'Donoghue, O'Donnell, Stander (capt).

Replacements: O'Byrne, Cronin, Salanoa, Coombes, Hodnett, Murray, Crowley, Goggin.

Edinburgh: Hoyland, Graham, Bennett, Taylor, Van der Merwe, Van der Walt, Groom; Sutherland, McInally, Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, Haining.

Replacements: Willemse Schoeman, Berghan, Davidson, Kunavula, Nutton, Chamberlain, Johnstone.