David Humphreys and Neil Doak secure Georgia coaching roles
Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby
Former Ulster fly-half David Humphreys and head coach Neil Doak will take up coaching roles with Georgia for the Autumn Nations Cup.
Georgia will face Ireland, England and Wales in Group A for the inaugural tournament in November and December.
Humphreys left his role as Gloucester's director of rugby in June and will take on a high performance consultant role with the Lelos.
Doak will become Georgia's backs and attack coach.
Former French international hooker Sebastian Bruno will become the forwards coach, a position he held with Les Bleus at the Rugby World Cup last year.
Calvin Morris, who previously worked as a strength and conditioning coach for Georgia at the 2015 World Cup, will work as a high performance advisor for the duration of the tournament.