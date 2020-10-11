David Humphreys and Neil Doak secure Georgia coaching roles

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

David Humphreys at the 1999 European Cup final
David Humphreys led Ulster to European Cup glory in 1999

Former Ulster fly-half David Humphreys and head coach Neil Doak will take up coaching roles with Georgia for the Autumn Nations Cup.

Georgia will face Ireland, England and Wales in Group A for the inaugural tournament in November and December.

Humphreys left his role as Gloucester's director of rugby in June and will take on a high performance consultant role with the Lelos.

Doak will become Georgia's backs and attack coach.

Former French international hooker Sebastian Bruno will become the forwards coach, a position he held with Les Bleus at the Rugby World Cup last year.

Calvin Morris, who previously worked as a strength and conditioning coach for Georgia at the 2015 World Cup, will work as a high performance advisor for the duration of the tournament.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport