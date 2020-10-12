Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Jordan Larmour scores a try in the Six Nations game against Wales in February

Ireland back Jordan Larmour has been ruled out of the remainder of the Six Nations after dislocating a shoulder.

Larmour, who plays wing or full-back, was injured while playing for Leinster against Benetton on Saturday and is set to undergo surgery this week.

Ireland host Italy on 24 October and finish against France a week later.

Irish fly-half Jonny Sexton is a doubt for the Six Nations return with a hamstring injury and will be assessed by the IRFU medical team this week.

The Ireland squad meets on Wednesday with Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter also set to be assessed alongside Sexton.

However, second row Ryan Baird will remain with Leinster after sustaining an abductor injury in the win over Benetton in Treviso.

Andy Farrell's side are four points behind leaders England and second-placed France but with a game in hand.

After the Six Nations Ireland will be involved in four games in the new international tournament in November and early December when their opponents will include Wales, England and Georgia.