About 31,000 fans attended the first Bledisloe Cup match in Wellington last weekend

The All Blacks' spiritual home Eden Park is expected to host a "near capacity" crowd of 47,000 for the second Bledisloe Cup match between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday.

The country, with a population of 4.8m, has been so successful in combating Covid-19 it had only one new case in the 24 hours external-link leading up to 13 October.

The first Test in Wellington featured 31,000 fans without masks.

"It's shaping as a special occasion," said NZR's Chris Lendrum.

"We are looking forward to bringing Test rugby to New Zealand's largest city [Auckland] and with more than 40,000 tickets sold."

The third Bledisloe Cup Test will be staged at Sydney's Olympic Stadium on 31 October and could be played in front of 40,000 fans.

The government of the Australian state of New South Wales, where community transmission has been reduced to a handful of cases each day, loosened restrictions on big stadiums from 1 October to allow them to be filled to 50% of capacity.