Humphreys left Gloucester in June after six years as director of rugby

David Humphreys believes his knowledge of opposition sides can help give Georgia an edge in their aim to become a top-tier international team.

The ex-Ulster fly-half has taken on a high performance consultant role with the Georgians for the Autumn Nations Cup, with former Ulster team-mate Neil Doak becoming backs and attack coach.

Georgia face Ireland, England and Wales in Group A of the inaugural tournament.

"The job came about very quickly," Humphreys told Sportsound Extra Time.

"Georgia were not initially due to be involved in the Autumn Nations Cup but have replaced Japan, who were not able to travel due to Covid restrictions.

"Given that Georgia sit outside the top 10-ranked teams in world rugby, it was always going to be a challenge to get them prepared for playing some of the best teams in the world.

"Myself and Neil were asked if we could try and support Georgia by giving them a bit of an insight into the teams we will be facing."

Humphreys, who left his position as Gloucester's director of rugby in June, said Doak's abilities as a coach will be a major asset to the Georgian players.

Humphreys was a key part of Ulster's 1999 European Cup winning team

He also explained the role that he will play in helping the country, who have previously had major names such as Sean Fitzpatrick and Graham Rowntree on their coaching staff.

"Neil has proved his ability as a coach, to turn a team around and to implement an attacking game, which is what Georgia need," continued Humphreys, who said he does not envisage the language barrier being a problem as a lot of the squad speak English.

"They have a defence coach and a good set-piece, what they need to find for this competition is a little bit of an edge to their attack.

"That is what Neil has done for many years and I have no doubt the Georgian players will enjoy the different approach that he brings to coaching.

"With such a short period of time to prepare for these international games, it is not about changing everything, it is about fine-tuning two or three different areas that will give us a bit of an edge.

"Primarily, my role is to come in and support the Georgian coaching team that is already in place. Some of the insights and the knowledge we have of the teams we will be playing against, that is where we add value to the staff that are already there.

"Georgia have huge ambitions to progress beyond where they are in terms of being a tier-two nation. They would love, at some stage, to join an increased Six Nations.

"There is a huge amount of latent interest in rugby in Georgia. A number of Georgian players are starting to establish themselves in the top French teams and that experience will benefit them when they come into international rugby.

"It takes time, there are no shortcuts to being competitive in international sport. This is the first step for Georgia in showing they are capable of competing and of progressing beyond where they were at the World Cup."