Six Nations 2020: Wales v Scotland Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 31 October Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app; listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; follow live text updates on BBC Sport website & app

It is 18 years since Scotland last beat Wales in Cardiff, in the final round of the 2002 Six Nations, and the great Bill McLaren's last international in the commentary box.

Gregor Townsend's men bid to end that barren run on Saturday as they conclude their Covid-19-disrupted championship seven months after the game was originally scheduled.

Can you name the victorious team of 2002? You have five minutes...