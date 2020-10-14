Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Racing face Exeter in the Champions Cup final on Saturday

Champions Cup final: Exeter v Racing 92 Date: Saturday 17 October Kick-off: 16:45 BST Venue: Ashton Gate, Bristol Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport app and website.

Exeter's Heineken Champions Cup final against Racing 92 looks set to go ahead as scheduled after the French club returned no positive coronavirus tests this week.

The teams meet at Bristol's Ashton Gate on Saturday (16:45 BST).

Nine Racing 92 personnel tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago.

The Parisians relocated their training base to Corsica this week to prevent another outbreak and testing on Tuesday showed no positive cases.

"We have had formal confirmation that neither finalist club has returned a Covid-positive test and that there is no risk to the match, which goes ahead," European Professional Club Rugby said.

Bristol and Toulon - the Challenge Cup finalists - also did not have any positives with their match scheduled for Friday in Aix-en-Provence, France, at 20:00 BST.