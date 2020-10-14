Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets second-row Sam Lousi has played eight internationals for Tonga

Scarlets second-row Sam Lousi has been handed a four-week ban for his red card for a high tackle against Glasgow.

The Tonga international was sent off for the challenge early in the second half of their 20-7 defeat at Scotstoun.

The lock, 29, was red-carded and the disciplinary hearing deemed it was initially a six-week offence.

Full mitigation could not be given to Lousi because of a red card against Munster in February, and Lousi is free to play from 9 November.

Lousi will miss three Pro14 matches against Benetton, Edinburgh and Zebre, and a friendly fixture against Dragons on 16 October.