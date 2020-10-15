England include Ollie Lawrence, Tom de Glanville and Beno Obano in training squad

Ollie Lawrence
Uncapped 20-year-old Ollie Lawrence has been rewarded with an England call-up after his impressive Premiership form with Worcester Warriors

Worcester's uncapped centre Ollie Lawrence, 20, has been added to England's training squad as head coach Eddie Jones looks to fill the void left by the injured Manu Tuilagi.

Jones has named a 26-man group for a camp this week before England's busy autumn schedule.

The uncapped Bath pair of back Tom de Glanville and in-form prop Beno Obano are also included.

However, their club team-mate Ben Spencer is a notable omission.

England play the Barbarians on Sunday, 25 October before their Six Nations finale in Rome on 31 October.

England's autumn fixtures
14:00 BST, 25 October: England v Barbarians, Twickenham
16:45 GMT, 31 October: Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
15:00 GMT, 14 November: England v Georgia, Twickenham
15:00 GMT, 21 November: England v Ireland, Twickenham
16:00 GMT, 28 November: Wales v England, TBC
14:00 GMT, 6 December: England v TBC, Twickenham

"This week the focus is to raise the standard as we continue our preparation for the Italy game," Jones said.

England had a three-day camp last week which excluded the four Premiership semi-finalists as well as players from Worcester, and this week Jones did not pick any players from Exeter Chiefs, Wasps or Bristol Bears, the three clubs still fighting for silverware at the end of the domestic season.

As well as Lawrence, a physical presence in the Tuilagi mould, Warriors captain Ted Hill has also been added to the squad.

A number of experienced players, such as Anthony Watson, Mako Vunipola, Joe Marler and Jonathan Joseph will join the camp for "reconditioning".

But Spencer's absence is eye-catching considering his outstanding form for Bath this season.

The former Saracen also featured for England in the Rugby World Cup final last November, but Ben Youngs, Alex Mitchell and Willi Heinz are all preferred at scrum-half.

England squad

Backs: Ali Crossdale (Saracens)*, Elliot Daly (Saracens), Tom de Glanville (Bath)*, Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)*, Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors)*, Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Gloucester)*, Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)*, Ollie Thorley (Gloucester)*, Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Forwards: Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)*, Tom Dunn (Bath)*, Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)*, Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Simon Kerrod (Harlequins)*, Beno Obano (Bath)*, David Ribbans (Northampton Saints)*, Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

*uncapped players

