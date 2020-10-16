Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Former Wales captain Ryan Jones has resigned from his role as Welsh Rugby Union performance director.

The 39-year-old won three Six Nations Grand Slams and was capped by the British and Irish Lions.

He joined the WRU executive board in 2015, moving from being director of community rugby before switching to his performance role.

"It has been a privilege to work for the WRU," said former Ospreys and Celtic Warriors star Jones.

"It has really been a 20-year journey when you include my time as a player.

"With a number of performance programmes paused due to the impact of Covid-19 on rugby, now feels the right time to put my efforts into new opportunities.

"I am immensely proud of my contribution to Welsh rugby and what our dedicated teams have delivered during my time.

"Having worked across the whole of Welsh rugby for the last five years I know what we have is special and I would like to wish everyone involved in our game inside and outside of Wales, whether it be in the boardroom on the touchline or on the pitch, every success in the future."

In the statement external-link announcing the departure of Jones, who won 75 Wales caps and three more for the Lions, the WRU said it has no plans to replace him at this stage.

Chief executive Steve Phillips said: "Ryan the 'suit' has been very much like Ryan the player.

"His energy, effort and enthusiasm are always evident and without doubt he has helped change the culture at the WRU.

"His focus on making our sport accessible for everyone has permeated the organisation.

"He will be missed and we wish him well. I have no doubt he will be as successful in whatever he does next as he was on and off the field in Welsh rugby."