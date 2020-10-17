Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Winger Caleb Clarke, who made his first Test start on Sunday, has been compared to All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu

2020 Bledisloe Cup - Second Test New Zealand (10) 27 Tries : Smith, J Barrett, Savea, Cane Cons: Mo'unga 2 Pens: Mo'unga Australia (7) 7 Tries: Koroibete Cons: O'Connor

A superb second-half display gave New Zealand at 27-7 win over Australia in their second Bledisloe Cup match at a near sold-out Eden Park in Auckland.

After a dramatic draw in the opening game last week, the All Blacks led 10-7 at half-time and scored three quick tries after the restart to run away with the game.

Victory maintains New Zealand's impressive record at Eden Park, where they have not lost in 44 Tests since 1994 and where Australia have not won since 1986.

The All Blacks now need to win only one of the two remaining games in the Bledisloe series, which will be played in Australia as part of the upcoming Tri-Nations tournament, to retain the trophy they have held since 2003.

The game was played in front of a crowd of 46,049 after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted earlier this month.

Richie Mo'unga converted a 19th-minute penalty to open the scoring before scrum-half Aaron Smith went over for the first try minutes later after an attacking scrum.

The Wallabies bounced back when winger Marika Koroibete crossed after a turnover and James O'Connor's conversion narrowed the gap to 10-7.

All Black winger Caleb Clarke, making his first start, then created tries within the space of three second-half minutes for Beauden Barrett and Ardie Savea with two powerful runs, the second where he bounced out of several tackles.

That put the home side 20-7 up and, after Australia hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa had a try overturned by referee Angus Gardner, New Zealand captain Sam Cane completed the scoring 90 seconds later to finish a sweeping move.

Teams

New Zealand: B Barrett; J Barrett, Lienert-Brown, Goodhue, Clarke; Mo'unga, Smith; Savea, Cane (capt), Frizell; Vaa'i, Tuipulotu; Tuungafasi, Coles, Moody.

Replacements: Taylor, Hodgman, Laulala, Scott Barrett, Sotutu, Perenara, Umaga-Jensen, McKenzie.

Australia: Banks; Daugunu, Paisami, To'omua, Koroibete; O'Connor, White; Wilson, Hooper (capt), Hanigan; Philip, Salakaia-Loto; Tupou, Paenga-Amosa, Slipper.

Replacements: Uelese, Sio, Alaalatoa, Simmons, Wright, Gordon, Petaia, Hodge.

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)