Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rob Baxter's Exeter had never played in a European final before defeating Racing 92 on Saturday

Exeter chairman Tony Rowe says that director of rugby Rob Baxter's ambition could be to coach England.

Baxter masterminded Exeter's first-ever European Champions Cup win on Saturday and has led the Chiefs to five successive Premiership finals.

Baxter, who was in charge when Exeter were promoted to the Premiership in 2010, is contracted until 2023.

"I think I know that eventually his ambition may be to coach England," Rowe told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Baxter has previously helped coach England when he assisted Stuart Lancaster on the tour to Argentina in 2013.

He has long been tipped as a future England boss, but ruled out applying for the job in 2015 when Lancaster resigned after the 2015 World Cup.

Exeter face Wasps at Twickenham on Saturday looking for a second Premiership title to add to the one they won for the first time in 2017.

"Since 1998 when I took over the running of the club my ambition was always to be in the Premiership and win the European (Champions Cup)," added Rowe.

"Rob was a player then and we've had this shared ambition for the last 11 years that he's been our head coach and director of rugby.

"Having achieved it, him and I spoke after the game in Bristol and said 'Rob we're there mate, we've made it, what are we going to do next?' and he said 'we'll do it again won't we?'."