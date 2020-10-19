Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland last played in February against England in the Six Nations

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v France Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 25 October Kick-off: 14:20 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Megan Kennedy and Abi Evans have returned to the Scotland squad for Sunday's Six Nations Test with France.

Interim head coach Bryan Easson has announced a 25-player squad for the tie at Scotstoun, with scrum-half Rachel Law and centre Rachel Shankland handed maiden call-ups.

Scotland are fifth in the table having lost their opening two matches.

"This fixture is important for us to see where we currently are," said Easson.

"The players have been training with real purpose at our recent weekend camps and are all ready to push themselves against France.

"We are all working towards the collective goal of World Cup qualification and these rescheduled Six Nations fixtures provide the perfect opportunity to test ourselves against some tough opponents."

All of Scotland's rescheduled Six Nations fixtures will be shown live on BBC Alba.

Forwards: Sophie Anderson (Hillhead Jordanhill), Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning), Christine Belisle (Cartha Queens Park), Sarah Bonar (Gloucester/Hartpury), Siobhan Cattigan (Stirling County), Katie Dougan (Unattached), Jade Konkel (Harlequins), Megan Kennedy (Stirling County), Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning), Rachel McLachlan (Stirling County), Louise McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill), Lana Skeldon (Unattached), Emma Wassell (Corstorphine Cougars), Molly Wright (Watsonians)

Backs: Abi Evans (Darlington Mowden Park), Megan Gaffney (Heriots), Rachel Law (Edinburgh University), Mairi McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill), Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), Chloe Rollie (Harlequins), Annabel Sergeant (Heriots), Rachel Shankland (Stirling County), Hannah Smith (Watsonians), Lisa Thomson (Unattached), Evie Tonkin (Darlington Mowden Park)