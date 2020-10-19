Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland won two of their three Six Nations games before the tournament was suspended

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose says his team want give the country a lift when they resume Six Nations action against Italy on Saturday.

Eight months on from their last game, Ireland will host Italy as the tournament returns having been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While elite sport goes on, much of Ireland's sporting landscape continues to suffer under restrictions designed to reduce the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

"People are going through incredibly tough times and we're lucky to be able to come in and do our jobs together," Ringrose recognised.

"I think we're being given an opportunity to provide a lift to some people who might be going through a tough time."

Professional rugby in Ireland returned in August, with Ringrose's Leinster retaining their Pro14 crown before falling to their first defeat of the season by Saracens in the Champions Cup quarter-final.

The four provinces and the international team are receiving regular Covid-19 testing, which allows them to continue their seasons in spite of the volatile situation across Ireland.

Saturday's fixtures against Italy marks Ireland's first game of a hectic autumn schedule, in which they will play six games within seven weeks.

"I know when I'm watching sport, very little else matters. There's a responsibility on us to do our bit if we can to do that," said Ringrose.

"We're in a very privileged position to be able to carry out our job because I know some people aren't as fortunate.

"Some people are at home, whether they're elderly, on their own or people trying to work from home with young kids... we're incredibly lucky to be able to come in and do what we do."