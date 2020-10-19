Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Nick Haining won his third Scotland cap in March's win over France

Warm-up international: Scotland v Georgia Venue: Murrayfield Stadium Date: Friday, 23 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland can "roll" their Six Nations momentum into the Autumn Nations Cup, says Nick Haining.

The Scots recovered from defeats by Ireland and England to beat Italy and France in this year's interrupted championship.

They will conclude against Wales in Llanelli after Friday's Nations Cup opener against Georgia at Murrayfield.

"I'd say really important," number eight Haining, 30, said of the autumn series.

"It's really important to get all our players together, get our strategy together, which really forms the base of games later down the track. Something that we've taken from the Six Nations, we're continuing over this period.

"Everyone's raring to go and you can see that in our training. I think we're just going to roll straight into it. It's been pretty seamless, we've come back in, we've hit the ground running. We're really happy where we are at the moment."