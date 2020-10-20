Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Liam Williams has played 63 times for Wales and three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams will miss Wales' international away to France on Saturday after being released to play for Scarlets.

Williams is available for the Pro14 trip to Benetton on Friday which will be his first game in his second spell with Scarlets.

Jonah Holmes has also been released for Dragons' trip to face Ulster on Sunday.

Wales start their six-match autumn campaign in Paris on 24 October behind closed doors.

Williams rejoined Scarlets from Saracens earlier in 2020 but injury, international call-ups and Covid-19 restrictions have delayed his participation.

The 29-year-old has only made one start since suffering an ankle injury in the World Cup quarter-final victory over France a year ago, playing on the wing against England in the Six Nations defeat at Twickenham in March 2020.

Williams then suffered a foot problem that has prevented him playing since rugby's resumption.

Flanker Josh Navidi is set to miss at least the opening game against France with concussion sustained in Cardiff Blues training. He has been unable to train after meeting up with the Wales squad and is going through return to play protocols.

Wales do not have Exeter prop Tomas Francis and Wasps lock Will Rowlands, with the two clubs involved in the English Premiership final on Saturday, while uncapped Bristol duo Callum Sheedy and Ioan Lloyd have yet to link up with squad this week following their Challenge Cup final win over Toulon.

Wales follow up the France friendly with a rearranged final 2020 Six Nations match against Scotland on 31 October at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli.

Four more games follow in the new Autumn Nations Cup. Wayne Pivac's side will play Ireland, Georgia and England in pool matches before a final game on 5 December.