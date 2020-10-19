Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Francis has won nine caps for England, most recently in last year's Rugby World Cup pool match against the United States

Quilter Cup: England v Barbarians Venue: Twickenham Stadium Dates: Sunday, 25 October Kick-off: 14:00 GMT

Northampton centre Piers Francis has returned to the England squad after recovering from coronavirus.

Francis was forced to withdraw from a camp earlier this month after testing positive.

Bath's rookie centre Tom de Glanville has been left out of the latest 32-man group after being involved last week.

Uncapped Worcester centre Ollie Lawrence remains in contention to face the Barbarians in Sunday's match at Twickenham.

Other uncapped players pushing for selection are forwards Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Joe Heyes, Beno Obano and David Ribbans, and backs Ali Crossdale, Fraser Dingwall, Alex Mitchell and Ollie Thorley.

"This is an important game for us and we're looking forward to getting back to Twickenham and playing rugby," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"We've had two really good camps, going back to basics and how we want to play."

Experienced Saracens back Elliot Daly has not been included in the squad despite training last week, with Jones set to give an update on his non-selection on Tuesday.

Bath pair Sam Underhill and Jonathan Joseph are called up to the squad, but there is still no place for their club team-mate Ben Spencer at scrum-half.

Harlequins prop Joe Marler will join up with the squad for "reconditioning".

Following the match with the Barbarians, Jones' side travel to Rome for their final game of the 2020 Six Nations.

Backs: Ali Crossdale (Saracens)* Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)*, Owen Farrell (Saracens), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors)*, Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Gloucester), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)*, Ollie Thorley (Gloucester)*, Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Forwards: Tom Curry (Sale), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)*, Tom Dunn (Bath)*, Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)*, Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Alex Moon (Northampton Saints), Beno Obano (Bath)*, David Ribbans (Northampton Saints)*, Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

*uncapped players