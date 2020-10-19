England v Barbarians: Ollie Lawrence may get Test chance - Eddie Jones

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section English Rugbycomments20

Ollie Lawrence
Lawrence was involved in the academies at football sides Aston Villa and Birmingham as a boy
Quilter Cup: England v Barbarians
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 25 October Kick-off: 14:00 GMT

Uncapped Worcester centre Ollie Lawrence can provide the "power" needed at Test level, says England head coach Eddie Jones.

Lawrence, 21, is part of a 32-man squad and is in contention to make a first appearance for his country against the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday (14:00 GMT kick-off).

"He's got a great attitude and he knows what he has to do to be a Test player," Jones told BBC Sport.

"The opportunity could come for him."

With Manu Tuilagi ruled out for the next six months with an Achilles problem, Jones is looking for a player in his outside backs to replace the physical void left by the Sale centre.

"[Lawrence] has got power and the game is very much about power at the moment," added the Australian.

"We saw the influence [All Blacks winger] Caleb Clarke had on the Test match [between New Zealand and Australia] last Saturday.

"Particularly for outside backs, you need at least one of those powerful players.

"Previously we have had Manu, so Ollie has an opportunity there to show his worth."

Exeter players set for promotion?

Joe Simmonds
Joe Simmonds captains European champions Exeter at just 23

Jones' latest squad does not include players from the Premiership finalists Exeter and Wasps - or Bristol, who are on standby in case Wasps are unable to fulfil Saturday's fixture because of their Covid-19 outbreak.

Exeter are bidding to do a domestic and European double after winning the Heineken Champions Cup last weekend, with Jones adding that a number of Chiefs players will be in line for international selection when they become available.

Uncapped fly-half Joe Simmonds, 23, is among those looking to break into the England fold following his man-of-the-match performance against Racing 92.

"Whenever you have been a successful side like that, players come through. So we are looking very closely to see who we will bring into the squad," said Jones.

"[Simmonds] is a good young player and is someone we will be considering very strongly."

Saracens back Elliot Daly is unavailable for selection after a leg issue flared up in training at the weekend.

"We don't have a lot of information there," said Jones. "He has had something on his leg for a while.

"He felt it was a little bit worse on Saturday post-training and now we are just doing a full investigation of whether it is an old injury or a new injury, or a bit of both.

"He's never had anything from it that causes him any great discomfort, so we need to find out the details of it and then we take it from there."

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Ollie Lawrence is the form centre in the Prem with unbelievable attacking stats - a promising sign that Jones is talking him up but we also have 4 Saints guys in there who are not just off form but out of their depth at test level. Come on Jones, swap them out when the Bris, Wasps and Ex players are AFS.

  • Lawrence has the power but also has finesse in his game too, he can offload as well as take the ball into contact. Hope Worcester keep him rather than see another player come through the Warriors academy only to disappear off to the lure of a 'bigger' club.

  • Why does he continue with Youngs and Ford? They have been excellent, but are on the way out. Time to try Spencer and M. Smith. (Shameless Quins fan)

  • Lawrence: perhaps one for the future of the bish-bash-bosh game Jones is cultivating.

    Let's get some footballers in midfield. Slade is a must.

    Boring, boring England.....yawn!

    • twinprime replied:
      Why would footballers want to Play?

  • Hope the guy gets a chance. A Barbarians game is exactly the right place to let young players shine.

    The risk is that Bristol step in for Covid-ravaged Wasps and then the two SW teams tear each other to pieces trying to do the double. England's injury list could balloon overnight!

  • Can Jones be trusted to do what is best for England rugby?

    • CGH87 replied:
      Can Pivac be trusted to what is best for Wales rugby?

  • Try out some of the uncapped players on Sunday to see how they shape up. Nothing to lose and all to gain.

  • We need a 12 to compliment Slade at 13 so Lawrence could be a good option.

    For me Farrell or Simmonds at 10.

    • Lions Yawn replied:
      Marcus Smith is playing brilliantly but why doesn't he get a look in?

  • Good to get International rugby back but all talk of squads is a bit meaningless without players from all the top teams to pick from

    Still cant wait to see the 6N's finished and the new comp started

    • twinprime replied:
      I don't think I have heard a single person talk about the 6N resuming. I think people have forgotten all about it.

  • As we saw in the European semi-final / finals, players like Vakatawa have a role, but it’s predictable, and a well coached team like (Baxter) can turn that against you. Rather see Devoto with Slade personally.

  • Thank goodness international rugby is back. Love all the talk of the young players trying to make the team.

  • Am I the first comment

    • EnglandRWChamps replied:
      Get in there

