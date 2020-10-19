Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Seville and Ciaran Knight are both products of Gloucester's senior academy

Gloucester prop forwards Alex Seville and Ciaran Knight have agreed to extend their contracts at Kingsholm.

Seville and Knight, both 22, have graduated from the Cherry and Whites' academy to make their senior debuts.

The club have not disclosed the length of either of the England under-20 internationals' new deals.

Seville also joined Northampton on loan earlier this season as emergency injury cover for their European Champions Cup quarter-final against Exeter.