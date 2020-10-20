Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Peel and Roberts were part of the same Wales rugby squad

Ulster backs coach Dwayne Peel expects Wales centre Jamie Roberts to be a major threat for the Dragons in their Pro14 encounter in Belfast on Sunday.

Roberts, who is approaching his 34th birthday, was named man-of-the-match in the Dragons' last game - a 26-18 win over Zebre at Rodney Parade.

The former British and Irish Lion moved to the Dragons from Bath in the summer.

"A lot of their play will come through Jamie. He carried the ball particularly strongly against Zebre," said Peel.

"We played against him when he came up against Bath last season and in fairness he caused us some trouble at the Rec.

"He's prepared to roll his sleeves up and he's a real threat. It's a great testament to him. Obviously his body feels fine and he's playing well."

Roberts earned 94 caps for Wales between 2008 and 2017 and three for the British and Irish Lions on their tours to South Africa in 2009 and Australia in 2013.

Ex-scrum half Peel was a team-mate of Roberts with Wales, before kicking off his coaching career at Bristol and then moving to Ulster in 2017.

"It would have been easy for him [Jamie] to cruise but he hasn't been doing that.

He has been real aggressive and he's obviously leading by example, which is a good measure of him as a person."

Jamie Roberts was named man-of-the-match in Dragons' win over Zebre

Positive team news for Ulster

Ulster will have winger Craig Gilroy, versatile back Michael Lowry and fly-half Sam Johnston available again after missing the victory over Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium.

The squad has also been boosted by the news that centre Luke Marshall and number 10 Billy Burns are close to making a return to competitive action.

Marshall, whose last competitive outing was eight months ago, is back in training after recovering from a hip injury while Burns is also back on the paddock after limping off during last month's Champions Cup defeat to Toulouse with a calf injury.

'Time to freshen up'

Ulster began their Pro14 season with wins at home to Benetton and away to the Ospreys while their opponents at Kingspan Stadium this weekend lost to Leinster on the road on their opener before seeing off Zebre.

"The players had some time off away from rugby and we've trained well since then. We're ready to hit the ground running and we know we have a big block of games coming up," said Peel.

"With no match last week we had a short time to take a step back and freshen up a bit. Just getting a couple of days away has been good. The players have come back in good spirits.

"The boys have been going out with a mentality to express themselves and are enjoying their rugby and I think that's important.

"The Dragons have recruited well and played well in their last two games. We have studied them hard and it's going to be a challenge for us."