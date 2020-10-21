Leinster's Hugo Keenan and James Lowe are new options for Ireland's back three this autumn

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell believes Jacob Stockdale can thrive at full-back having spent his full international career to date on the wing.

Ulster's Stockdale has played mostly at 15 since rugby returned in August and has admitted to enjoying the opportunity to dictate play from the middle of the back three.

"We've been very impressed with Jacob, I think he's learning the trade pretty quickly there in the backfield," said Farrell.

"He's learning how to adapt and get himself stronger in that position."

The prolific try-scoring that saw Stockdale burst onto the scene during the 2017-18 season has dried up, with the 24-year-old's last Ireland score coming against Wales in a World Cup warm-up game in August 2019.

In November, Leinster's James Lowe will become eligible to play for Ireland and is expected to instantly become a strong contender for the starting left wing berth, where Stockdale has made the vast majority of his 28 appearances.

However with Rob Kearney calling time on a glittering international career, and Jordan Larmour ruled out of the autumn Tests, a chance to lay claim to the full-back spot has emerged.

With Hugo Keenan and Andrew Conway, both of whom will join Stockdale in the back three against Italy, both able to operate at full-back Farrell may choose to try a number of players in the position with six games in seven weeks coming up.

"We think (Stockdale) has got all the attributes to push forward in that position and of course there's going to be elements of his game that we need to keep pushing forward," said Farrell.

"What you don't see on the wing from time-to-time is his skill level. He's got great vision, he's able to see things and he's got great hands as well.

"He hits a brilliant line and not always do you get to do that from the wing so hopefully we can get him involved as much as we possibly can and also he's a great option there with the left boot at the back."

Farrell's starting team for the Six Nations resumption contains two uncapped players with Leinster's Keenan making his Test bow along with flanker Will Connors.

Ireland meet France in Paris a week after taking on Italy, and know that securing 10 points will ensure they win the tournament.